The woman accused of using lighter fluid to start a fire at a West Knox County apartment complex earlier this month is expected in court Monday.

Christina Waldman, 46, is charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault upon an officer and resisting arrest. The fire happened Oct. 1 at Country Club Apartments.

Waldman was in Knox County General Sessions Court on Oct. 17 for a preliminary hearing and remains in custody.

Waldman's lawyer said she was taking experimental medication from Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the time of the fire. Her lawyer sought mental health treatment for her at a private facility. He said the medication Waldman was taking was known to potentially cause behavioral side effects.

General Sessions Court Judge Andy Jackson said he wanted to hear first about the facility before making a decision. Jackson said he wanted to ensure Waldman could be held securely while receiving treatment.

An incident report estimated the fire caused $750,000 in damage. She has also been banned from the property as a result of the fire, a report said.

