1979 Vols hoping these Vols can end 43-year SEC Tournament title drought

"It would be the ultimate. It really, really would. We've held that crown for way too long," said Terry Crosby, a former player on the 1979 team.
Credit: AP
Tennessee players celebrate after defeating Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball is looking to rewrite some not-so-great history on Sunday in the SEC Tournament championship game.

It has been since 1979 since the Vols have won the SEC Tournament title. They will get another chance to end that 43-year drought when they take on Texas A&M.

In 1979, the Vols beat Kentucky in the championship in overtime to take the crown. It was the first SEC Tournament in 27 years since at that time it hadn't been played since 1952.

"It was a great feeling just to lift that trophy," former player on that team Terry Crosby said. "It was one of the best experiences of my life."

His teammate, Johnny Darden, agreed.

"Winning the SEC Tournament was truly a highlight for me," he said.

The two have pride that they won it all and that this 43-year drought shows how tough their accomplishment was. However, they really want to see this long gap between titles come to an end this season.

"I'm hoping we can pull this one out," Darden said. "I want it taken care of this year. We can get over this snide of winning the SEC (Tournament)."

Both see resemblances in the team they had back in 1979.

"I think the keywords to winning in 1979 championship were frailly and chemistry," Crosby said. "I think this year's team has both of those."

As the Vols lace up the shoes and take the court on Sunday against Texas A&M, these former players will be watching.

They hope to see these Vols accomplish what they did back in 1979.

"I'd be happy. I'd be really happy," Darden said.

