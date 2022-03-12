x
No. 9 Tennessee advances to the SEC Tournament title game, beats No. 5 Kentucky 69-62

The Vols will play Texas A&M in the title game at 1 p.m. on Sunday to try and end a 43 year SEC Tournament championship drought.
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) dribbles off his foot after getting around Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee men's basketball advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game with a 69-62 win over Kentucky in the semifinals on Saturday.

The ninth-ranked Vols jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first part of the first half. The defense was giving the fifth-ranked Wildcats fits and Josiah-Jordan James started off hot shooting the ball, carrying over from the win against Mississippi State.

Tennessee came out with authority too, like when Brandon Huntley-Hatfield threw a dunk down a one-handed slam driving to the rim.

Kentucky found a way back in the first half with their defense forcing Tennessee into a shooting slump. They got within four points.

The Vols were able to get it back to a double-digit lead, thanks in part to Kennedy Chandler who scored or assisted on eight of the Vols' 12 points to close out the half.

Tennessee led 33-22 at halftime.

Kentucky gained some early steam in the second half, cutting the lead down to six points with 16:26 to go. Once again Tennessee responded.

Chandler hit a layup, Vols got a stop and then Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored a layup in transition.

Kentucky got it down to six with about 5-and-a-half minutes to go. Chandler once again immediately hit a layup to stop the momentum. The Vols wouldn't be threatened for the lead again.

Zakai Zeigler hit a three-pointer with 3:17 left to play, and then the Vols capitalized from the charity stripe.

Tennessee hit eight free-throws down the stretch.

The Vols will play Texas A&M in the title game at 1 p.m. on Sunday to try and end a 43 year SEC Tournament championship drought. Tennessee hasn't won the tournament title since 1979.

