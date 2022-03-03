A look at the boys' regional championship game results

TENNESSEE, USA — The boys' high school basketball regional championships took place on Thursday night.
Here are the results:
Region 1
- Class AA: Alcoa 62, Gatlinburg-Pittman 56
- Class AAA: Greeneville 91, Volunteer 52
Region 2
- Class A: Harriman 64, Oliver Springs 56
- Class AAA: Clinton 56, Halls 47
- Class AAA: Game not yet played. Winner of William Blount vs. Farragut will play Bearden at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in the region championship
Region 3
- Class AAA: Fulton 63, Austin-East 53
All region championship participants will play in the sectional games on March 7th. The regional champions will host those games, while the runner-ups travel.
The winner of the sectional game advances to the state championship tournament.