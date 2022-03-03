x
A look at the boys' regional championship game results

Which East Tennessee teams won the regional championships on Thursday? The winners and runner-ups play in the sectionals on March 7.
TENNESSEE, USA — The boys' high school basketball regional championships took place on Thursday night.  

Here are the results:

Region 1

  • Class AA: Alcoa 62, Gatlinburg-Pittman 56
  • Class AAA: Greeneville 91, Volunteer 52

Region 2

  • Class A: Harriman 64, Oliver Springs 56
  • Class AAA: Clinton 56, Halls 47
  • Class AAA: Game not yet played. Winner of William Blount vs. Farragut will play Bearden at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in the region championship

Region 3

  • Class AAA: Fulton 63, Austin-East 53

All region championship participants will play in the sectional games on March 7th. The regional champions will host those games, while the runner-ups travel. 

The winner of the sectional game advances to the state championship tournament. 

