Tennessee to face Alabama to start SEC Tournament play

Alabama beat Georgia on Thursday, setting a meeting with the Lady Vols in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee now knows its first SEC Tournament opponent. The Lady Vols will meet the Alabama Crimson Tide in Friday's SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Alabama beat Auburn on Wednesday and then Georgia on Thursday to advance to the third round. Tennessee earned a double-bye and did not have to play in the first two rounds.

The Lady Vols and Crimson Tide met twice in the regular season. Tennessee won the first meeting on Dec. 30, beating Alabama 62-44. The Crimson Tide avenged that loss on Feb. 17 with a 74-64 win over Tennessee.