Alcoa softball wins first state championship

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Alcoa High School softball claimed their first-ever state championship on Saturday at Spring Fling.

The Lady Tornadoes made program history with a 6-1 win over Forrest in the 2A title game. It was their first championship appearance as well.

Alcoa and Forrest played in a winner take all contest after Forrest came out of the losers bracket and took the first game against the Lady Tornadoes to force a game for all the marbles.

They led 3-1 heading into the seventh inning and then added three runs in the top half of the final inning to give them the pad they needed to seal the deal.

Jaylyn Haliburton led the team with three RBIs in the win.