Bianca Belair, WWE wrestler from Knoxville, wins ESPY award for best WWE moment

Belair won the award along with Sasha Banks. The pair became the first Black women to main event WrestleMania in 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bianca Belair, the Knoxville woman wrestler who routinely goes head-to-head against others in the WWE Smackdown ring, has another award to add to her collection.

She earned an ESPY Award for the best WWE moment on Saturday, along with Sasha Banks. They became the first Black women to main event WrestleMania this year. Belair won that match to earn the Smackdown women's championship.

As she accepted the award, Belair said that representation is not a request from performers. It's a requirement to ensure that the events like WrestleMania continue to resonate with fans.