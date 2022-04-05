Vols freshman pitcher, Drew Beam, named Pitcher of the Month by NCBWA

After being named SEC Pitcher and Freshman of the Week on Monday, Beam has been tabbed the Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of the Month for March.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee freshman pitcher, Drew Beam, continues to make a name for himself on the mound.

Following dominant performances, Beam was named SEC Pitcher and Freshman of the Week on Monday.

On Tuesday, Beam was named the Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of the Month for March and the National Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association.

The Murfreesboro native earned the win in all four of his starts during the month of March. He posted a 1.40 ERA with 20 strikeouts and just three walks against Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Ole Miss.

Against Vanderbilt on Sunday, Beam went the distance, throwing the first complete-game shutout by a UT pitcher since Garrett Stallings vs. Ole Miss on May 16, 2019.