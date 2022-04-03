Tennessee baseball defeats Vanderbilt 5-0 for series sweep

The Vols took all three games of the weekend set against the Commodores. Tennessee has begun SEC play 9-0 for the first time ever.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Top-ranked Tennessee baseball shut the door on its in-state rival on Sunday afternoon.

The Vols took care of Vanderbilt 5-0 in a defensive struggle and claimed the three-game series sweep against the Commodores.

Drew Gilbert's big swing in the fourth inning gave UT its first lead of the game. Gilbert padded the UT advantage with a two-RBI double in the ninth to put the game out of Vandy's reach.

UT freshman pitcher Drew Beam tossed a complete game shutout in the victory. The righty allowed only two hits and struck out four to improve his record to 6-0 this season.

Tennessee (27-1) continued its record streak with its 19th victory in a row. The team is also off to a 9-0 start to SEC play for the first time in program history.