East Tennessee businesses got into the 'One Fly, We All Fly' spirit by chipping in some unique offerings to keep Coach Rick Barnes in the Scruffy City instead of Los Angeles.

Maybe 'One Buy, We all Buy' is more apt.

Barnes announced he would be staying on Rocky Top, but before all that -- businesses were trying to sweeten the pot to keep him here.

Sure -- University of Tennessee has reportedly offered Barnes a 'very generous' competitive 5-year deal for $4.7 million, but does that offer include free burgers, pizza and minor league baseball seats for life? Bet not!

That's where the local businesses started chipping in.

Think Barnes likes baseball? Well -- the Smokies offered him free tickets for life to stay.

Maybe he's more of a hockey guy? The Ice Bears threw in season tickets and a custom sweater.

Maybe baseball and hockey is not his thing? Well, how about sweetening that deal with some cinnamon rolls? Both Scrambled Jake's and Cinnaholic Knoxville tempted Barnes and his staff all the rolls they could ever want.

Holly Schrimsher Roe Hey @RickBarnesUT Cinnaholic Knoxville would like to offer you FREE CINNAMON ROLLS FOR LIFE if you stay. 🙏🏻 Tony Basilio

Too sweet? Then why not dine on some savory BBQ? Archer's BBQ tossed in pork sandwiches for life for Barnes:

Archer's BBQ Free Pork Sandwiches for Life for Rick Barnes at Archers BBQ! Aint no good bbq in California!

Maybe Barnes enjoys a good burger burn during the summer? Stock & Barrel had him covered:

Who could turn down free pizza? Hard Knox tried to keep Barnes from flipping with a lifetime of free pizza:

Maybe Barnes isn't the selfish type? Dead End BBQ offered to donate dinner to feed the folks during the Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic.

And to top it all off, the kids at Mount Olive Elementary will let him read to them!

So... the question now becomes: Which business is paying up first?

►READ MORE: UT students beg Barnes to stay, get their wish granted