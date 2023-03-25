Watch: Jordan Walker gives emotional response on what being a Lady Vol has meant to her after her final game

Tennessee lost in the Sweet 16 on Saturday to Virginia Tech. It was Walker's final game. She was in tears as she explained what playing for UT has meant to her.

SEATTLE — Tennessee women's basketball fell in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to Virginia Tech 73-64 on Saturday in Seattle.

It marked the final game for Lady Vols guard Jordan Walker.

Walker has played the last three seasons for UT and made the decision to come back this season for a graduate year. It was her final year of eligibility.

After the game, she gave an emotional response on what it means to her to be a Lady Vol and to have played her final season with Tennessee.

"This year and all my years at Tennessee have been a blessing," she said in tears. "Without coming to Tennessee I don't know where I'd be. I'm so blessed and fortunate to be here."

Walker came to Tennessee after graduating from Western Michigan in the 2020-2021 season. In her college career, she averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

You can listen to all of Walker's response to what it has been like to play for Tennessee below.