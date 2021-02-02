Lady Vol basketball team to play against Southern Illinois in season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vol basketball team will open its 2021-2022 season when they play against Southern Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday at 7:02 p.m.



The game against the Salukis marks the first of three tests in a six-day period for the Lady Vols, continuing with a road tilt Friday in Orlando against UCF and returning home for a top-25 match-up on Monday against USF, UT Athletics said.



According to a press release, Southern Illinois returns all five starters from a year ago and opens UT's three-game swing with an "experienced opponent" theme that UCF and USF also have in common.



Southern Illinois head coach Cindy Stein and Coach Kellie Harper battled one another in Missouri Valley Conference play while Harper was leading the program at Missouri State for six seasons from 2013-2019, UT officials said.