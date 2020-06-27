New Vol license plates to help fund UT scholarships

Priority pre-registration for the plate is only available until Aug. 15.

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is launching a new specialty license plate to raise money for student scholarships.

The new Vol plate is $35 and is available to all Tennessee residents. You can pre-register the plate online now through Aug. 15, at alumni.utk.edu/licenseplate.

“The new license plate offers anyone in the state of Tennessee the chance to not only show his or her pride for UT but also to be invested in the lives of our students by giving to student scholarships,” said Chip Bryant, Vice Chancellor for Advancement. “The scholarships funded through the license plate will have a lasting impact on our students for years to come.”

Priority pre-registration for the plate is only available until Aug.15. After that, plate orders will not be offered unless 1,000 pre-orders are placed and reserved orders are fulfilled.