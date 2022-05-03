No. 1 Tennessee baseball breaks single-season program record for home runs

The Vols got a win over Alabama A&M. The 1998 team set the record in 56 games. The 2022 Vols broke it in 45 games.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball has set program history in the home run category in a 14-1 win against Alabama A&M inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, second baseman Logan Steenstra hit the 108th home run of the season for the top-ranked Vols, which tied the school’s 1998 team for most ever by a Tennessee team.

The 1998 team set the record in 56 games. The 2022 Vols tied it in 45 games.

Third baseman Ethan Payne hit the 107th home run of the season to tie the record in the seventh inning. It was his first career home run.

The Vols had three other home runs in the game. Right fielder Jordan Beck went yard in the first inning off a three-run shot. As a pinch hitter in the fourth inning, Kyle Booker hit a two-run home run. In the bottom of the fifth inning, then playing first base, Blake Burke took one out of the park.

Tennessee still has 11 games in the regular season, the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament to add to the record.