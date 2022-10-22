No. 3 Tennessee wins with ease against UT Martin, 65-24

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker broke the school record for most consecutive games with a passing touchdown in the win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football stays undefeated after a dominant 65-24 win over UT Martin on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

The third-ranked Vols took a break from SEC play for a matchup against this FCS opponent and jumped out to a 7-0 lead after running back Jabari Small punched in a short rushing touchdown.

The Skyhawks did find a way to tie the game up on their next drive. Tennessee immediately responded with another touchdown, scored by tight end Princeton Fant who lined up in the backfield and rushed it in.

After walk-on redshirt freshman William Wright came up with an interception with UT Martin threatening to score again, the Vols went back to work on offense.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker found wide receiver Ramel Keyton for an eight-yard touchdown. That touchdown pass gave Hooker the school record for most consecutive games with a passing touchdown. His streak of 19 topped former Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler's mark of 18, which Hooker tied against Alabama.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt ad two receiving touchdowns, including one from a trick play where Fant threw it to him on a double pass for a 66-yard score. Hyatt finished with seven receptions for 124 yards on the game.

Hyatt now has 12 receiving touchdowns on the season, which is one shy of tying the school record for most in a season. That record was set by Marcus Nash in 1997.

The Vols will take on No. 19 Kentucky next Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium.