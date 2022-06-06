Pat Summitt selected for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame Class of 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Legendary coach Pat Summitt has been selected for the 2022 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, the selection committee announced Monday.
Summitt will be the first woman inducted into the coaching category.
The late Lady Vols head coach was involved with USA Basketball from 1973-1984 as both a player and a coach and became the first coach to lead the U.S. women's basketball team to Olympic gold.
Summitt was a team co-captain of the silver medal-winning team in 1976, which was the first time women's basketball competed at the Olympics.
She returned as a coach eight years later as a 32-year-old and led the national team to its first gold medal finish in 1984.
Summitt led the U.S. women's basketball team to plenty of other international success as both a head coach and assistant coach. The team went 46-5 and won six gold medals, including two gold medals at the 1979 and 1983 World Championships. She also won two gold and two silver medals on the international stage as a player.
The 2022 class will be the 17th class inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame. The first class was inducted in 1983 and the most recent class was inducted in 2019.