Tennessee's Rae Burrell enters name into the WNBA Draft

Burrell finished her final season with the Lady Vols after a four-year career in the Orange and White.
Tennessee's Rae Burrell celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket against Belmont in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball guard/forward Rae Burrell officially announced on Tuesday on her Instagram that she is entering her name into the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Burrell played four seasons with the Lady Vols. In her junior season, she received All-SEC Second Team honors. This season she was a preseason All-SEC first-team selection and a preseason All-American selection by USA Today and was on watch lists for national player of the year overall and by position.

She had to overcome a leg injury she sustained in the season opener of this past season that forced her to miss 12 games.  In her final year, she averaged 12.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

"Since I arrived on Rocky Top, I have been shown nothing but love and for that, I am forever grateful. Thank you Lady Vol Nation," she wrote in her post.

   

