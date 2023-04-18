Santiago Vescovi returning next season to Tennessee

Vescovi will return for his final year of eligibility with Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard Santiago Vescovi announced on social media that he's returning to Tennessee. He will return for his final year of eligibility with Tennessee.

The guard just finished his senior season with UT. He was an All-SEC First Team selection by the Coaches after averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He led the Vols in points and total steals this season.

Vescovi was also an All-SEC First Team selection in 2022 when he averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.