SEC sets conference tournament bracket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC released its men's conference tournament bracket on Saturday night. The Tennessee Vols will be the No. 2 seed in next week's SEC Tournament in Tampa, FL.
As a top-four seed, the Vols have a double-bye in the tournament. On March 11, they will play the winner of the Mississippi State-South Carolina game.
Tennessee has four SEC Tournament championships, but they have not won since 1979.
This year's Vols finished the regular season 23-7 overall, with a 14-4 SEC record. Tennessee also went undefeated at Thompson-Boling Arena, winning all 16 home games.