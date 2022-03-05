SEC sets conference tournament bracket

The Vols are the No. 2 seed. They will play either Mississippi State or South Carolina on March 11.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC released its men's conference tournament bracket on Saturday night. The Tennessee Vols will be the No. 2 seed in next week's SEC Tournament in Tampa, FL.

As a top-four seed, the Vols have a double-bye in the tournament. On March 11, they will play the winner of the Mississippi State-South Carolina game.

Tennessee has four SEC Tournament championships, but they have not won since 1979.