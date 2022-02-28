Tamari Key named semifinalist for Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year

The junior center leads the country in blocked shots and is second in blocks per game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vols junior center Tamari Key is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year Award. The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the semifinalists on Monday.

Key leads the country in blocked shots with 108 and is second in blocks per game. She is 10 blocks away from the most blocked shots in Lady Vols history—a record currently held by LVFL Candace Parker.

The Cary, North Carolina native has four top-10, single-game block performances this season.

She blocked a career-high 11 shots in Tennessee's win over Texas A&M on Jan. 6—good enough for the second-most blocks in a game in UT history.

Key is one of two semifinalists from the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston is the SEC's other representative.

Tennessee plays in the SEC Tournament this week. The Lady Vols will play either in Auburn, Alabama, or Georgia on Friday.