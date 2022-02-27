Tennessee baseball sweeps Iona, sets program record for runs

The Vols beat Iona, 12-2, on Sunday to earn the series sweep and set the record for most runs in a three-game series.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee baseball team moved to 7-0 this weekend, after sweeping the Iona Gaels. With Sunday's 12-2 win, the Vols set a program record for runs in a three-game series with 68. It is the most runs in a series since 1909 when Tennessee scored 59 against Tusculum.

Due to Iona's traveling schedule, both teams agreed to end the game after the seventh inning if either team led by 10 or more runs. The Vols fulfilled that rule in the first three innings, scoring 11 runs.

Cortland Lawson, Evan Russell, Jordan Beck, Jared Dickey each homered. As a team, Tennessee collected 11 hits, knocked four doubles, stole three bases and drew 10 walks.