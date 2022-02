Tennessee basketball defeated No. 3 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday to remain undefeated at home this season.

The Vols 67-62 win puts them at 21-7 overall and has them tied for the two-seed in SEC standings.

Tennessee players celebrated with Vol fans following the big win, climbing into the stands.