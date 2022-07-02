Tennessee baseball lands Alabama graduate transfer third baseman Zane Denton

The Brentwood, Tenn. native hit .263 with 13 home runs for the Crimson Tide last season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball added another graduate transfer in Alabama third baseman Zane Denton, he announced on Saturday.

Denton, a Brentwood, Tenn. native, started all 58 of Alabama's contests in the 2022 season and hit .263 with 13 home runs and 48 runs batted in. He also started in all 58 of Alabama's games in 2021.

In his junior season in 2021, Denton earned All-SEC Defensive Team honors for his efforts at third base. He also started five games at first base as a junior.