KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How far does the University of Tennessee Football network stretch?

Nick Hardesty, Clay Bollinger, Tee Martin and Brian Niedermeyer held a Zoom call to find out.

The task was simple. Get on the Zoom app, start inviting VFLs and see if they could invite the most famous person in their contact list to the call.

It turned into quite a star-studded gathering.

From Josh Dobbs to Kevin Hart, quite a few recognizable names popped up over the course of the 10-minute video.

Some notable moments include Vols Baseball coach Tony Vitello getting starstruck by Big Boi and Peyton Manning singing the Nationwide jingle.

Here's the list:

Jamal Lewis

Alyssa Lang

Ryan McGee

Joey Kent

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila

Jon Langston

Lauren Akins & Thomas Rhett

Big Boi

Tony Vitello

Jeremy Pruitt

Marty Smith

Titus O'Niel

Glenn Jacobs

Randall Cobb

Trey Smith

Jason Witten

Peerless Price

Nelson Agholor

Montell Jordan

Josh Dobbs

Jarrett Guarantano

Peyton Manning

Ahman Green

Charles Davis

Brad Paisley

Nikki Burdine

Jauan Jennings

Darius Rucker

Curt Maggitt

Wes Welker

Dan Patrick

Jim Chaney

Grant Williams

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Paul

Kevin Hart

Kevin Dyson

Ron Slay

Mo Bamba

Jill Scott

Luther Campbell

Eddie George

Mookie Betts

LL Cool J

