KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How far does the University of Tennessee Football network stretch?
Nick Hardesty, Clay Bollinger, Tee Martin and Brian Niedermeyer held a Zoom call to find out.
The task was simple. Get on the Zoom app, start inviting VFLs and see if they could invite the most famous person in their contact list to the call.
It turned into quite a star-studded gathering.
From Josh Dobbs to Kevin Hart, quite a few recognizable names popped up over the course of the 10-minute video.
Some notable moments include Vols Baseball coach Tony Vitello getting starstruck by Big Boi and Peyton Manning singing the Nationwide jingle.
Here's the list:
- Jamal Lewis
- Alyssa Lang
- Ryan McGee
- Joey Kent
- Akbar Gbaja-Biamila
- Jon Langston
- Lauren Akins & Thomas Rhett
- Big Boi
- Tony Vitello
- Jeremy Pruitt
- Marty Smith
- Titus O'Niel
- Glenn Jacobs
- Randall Cobb
- Trey Smith
- Jason Witten
- Peerless Price
- Nelson Agholor
- Montell Jordan
- Josh Dobbs
- Jarrett Guarantano
- Peyton Manning
- Ahman Green
- Charles Davis
- Brad Paisley
- Nikki Burdine
- Jauan Jennings
- Darius Rucker
- Curt Maggitt
- Wes Welker
- Dan Patrick
- Jim Chaney
- Grant Williams
- Chris Kirkpatrick
- Chris Paul
- Kevin Hart
- Kevin Dyson
- Ron Slay
- Mo Bamba
- Jill Scott
- Luther Campbell
- Eddie George
- Mookie Betts
- LL Cool J
RELATED: Wish that I was on ol' Rocky Top: Vols sing together over Twitter
RELATED: Out of class, but not out of mind | UT calling all students to check-in during coronavirus
RELATED: LeBron James backs Lady Vols in dream team matchup posed by SEC Network
RELATED: Tamika Catchings credits Tennessee, Pat Summitt for hall of fame career
RELATED: Emergency fund created to help UT students in need, Peyton Manning surprises online class