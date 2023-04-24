Tennessee softball celebrates career of LVFL Monica Abbott

The former Lady Vol pitcher and Olympian announced her retirement in February. Abbott threw out the first pitch prior to Tennessee's game against Florida on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball celebrated the decorated career of legendary LVFL Monica Abbott prior to Monday's series finale against Florida at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Abbott announced her retirement in February and was given a commemorative home plate to celebrate her achievements before she threw out the first pitch on Monday. She was joined by her head coaches at Tennessee — Ralph Weekly and UT head coach Karen Weekly.

"To be honored here and to be appreciated by the softball program for what I was able to do here and help build this amazing program, it just fills you up so emotionally," Abbott said tearing up. "It's hard not to tear up a little bit. Not because I'm sad but because it's so frickin' cool. It's awesome. It's so awesome."

The 2007 Tennessee graduate was named the 2007 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and holds nearly every Tennessee pitching record in program history.

Abbott finished her collegiate career (2003-2007) with 23 no-hitters and six perfect games as she led the Lady Vols to three consecutive Women's College World Series Appearances and a runner-up finish in 2007.

She still holds NCAA career records with 189 wins, 2,440 strikeouts, 112 shutouts, 253 appearances and 1,440 innings pitched. Abbott is also the NCAA single-season leader in strikeouts with 724 in 2007.

In the UT record book, Abbott holds the single-season top-two spots in ERA, appearances, starts, wins, complete games, shutouts, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Abbott's No. 7 jersey was retired by Tennessee on March 23, 2007.