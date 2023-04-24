No. 3 Tennessee beats No. 21 Florida 10-6 to get a series sweep

Before the game, Lady Vol legend Monica Abbott threw out the first pitch and was honored on the field following her retirement from softball.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 3 Tennessee softball completed a three-game series sweep of No. 21 Florida. with a 10-6 win inside Sherri Lee Parker Stadium on Monday.

When the game started, the Gators struck first. Charla Echols knocked in an RBI with a single in the top of the first inning to give Florida a 1-0 lead. The Lady Vols wasted no time responding. In the bottom of the first inning, McKenna Gibson singled to right field to bring in Kiki Milloy for a run to tie it up at 1-1.

Florida used some power to jump on Tennessee in the second inning. Emily Wilkie hit a solo home run to give them a 2-1 lead. Then Skylar Wallace went for a three-run home run in the inning to extend the lead to 5-1.

UT cut into the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Lair Beautae singled up the middle with the bases loaded to bring in two runs to make it 5-3. Zaida Puni drew a walk to score another run with the bases loaded to make it 5-4.

Tennessee had a great chance to take the lead in the third inning. With the bases loaded and the score still the same, Beautae grounded out with two outs that ended the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded again, Tennessee scored. Mackenzie Donihoo reached second base thanks to a fielding error from the Gators and two runs were scored because of it, giving Tennessee a 6-5 lead. Jamison Brockenbrough singled to score another run and the Lady Vols led 7-5.

In the top of the fifth inning, Echols hit a solo home run to trim the Tennessee lead to 7-6.

Tennessee put this game with authority in the bottom of the fifth inning. Riley West had a three-RBI home run to put the Lady Vols up 10-6.

Tennessee moved to 16-2 in conference play after a three-game sweep of the Gators. They continue to lead the SEC standings. They play No. 12 Arkansas next starting on Saturday on the road in Fayetteville.