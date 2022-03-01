Three Lady Vols selected for All-SEC teams by coaches

Jordan Horston was a first team selection for All-SEC. Tamari Key and Sara Puckett also received honors.

Three Tennessee women's basketball players received All-SEC honors on Tuesday afternoon from SEC coaches.

Guard Jordan Horston was named to the first team. Forward Tamari Key was named to the second team and All-Defensive squad. Guard/forward Sara Puckett was an All-Freshman selection.

Key was selected to the All-Defensive team last year as well. Horston, Key, and Puckett are all first-time selections for the other All-SEC teams.

During the regular season, Horston averaged 16.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game before sustaining a fractured discoloration of the elbow in a game against Alabama on Feb. 17.

Key averaged 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game. She leads the nation in blocked shots.

Puckett averaged 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game off the bench. She’s the third freshman to make the All-Freshman team under Kellie Harper’s tenure. The other two are Horston and Marta Suarez.