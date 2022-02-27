Lady Vols honor three players for Senior Day

Tennessee honored seniors Alexus Dye, Keyen Green and Rae Burrell in a pregame ceremony.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before taking on LSU on Sunday, Tennessee honored three Lady Vols for senior day— Alexus Dye, Keyen Green and Rae Burrell.

All three players received custom frames, featuring their jersey and picture of them in action.

Burrell spent all four seasons of her collegiate career on Rocky Top. She played in all 32 games as a freshman, scoring in 21 appearances. In her first season under head coach Kellie Harper, the Las Vegas native earned a starting role in the final nine games of the season. She averaged 12 points in those starts.

Burrell's Tennessee career took a large leap in her junior season. She started all 25 games and finished second on the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game.

The senior guard missed 12 games this season after suffering an injury during the season opener. Since returning, Burrell is one of Tennessee's top scorers with a high of 26 against Arkansas in January.

Keyen Green is a graduate student at Tennessee, who entered this season as a sixth-year senior in her second year on Rocky Top. She tore her ACL in January and is sidelined for the remainder of the season. Before the injury, Green averaged seven points and three rebounds per game.

Green spent four seasons at Liberty, before joining the Lady Vols. She started 91 games for the Lady Flames, averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game.