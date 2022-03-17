Vols blowout Longwood in first round of NCAA Tournament

Tennessee never trailed and led by as much as 36 in Thursday's game.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Tennessee Vols blew out the Longwood Lancers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, 88-56. It was Tennessee's first NCAA Tournament win since 2019.

The Vols eliminated all thoughts of an upset in the first half. After trading buckets with the Lancers for eight minutes, Tennessee used a 13-2 run to take a 12-point lead. They ended the half on a 13-0 run that culminated with a Josiah-Jordan James buzzer-beating three.

Early in the second half, Tennessee used an 8-0 run to take a 32-point lead. The Vols led by as much as 36.

Five Vols scored in double-figures, led by Santiago Vescovi with 18 points. James finished the game with 17 points and led Tennessee with nine rebounds. John Fulkerson added 15 points. Freshmen Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler scored 10 and 13 points, respectively.

Tennessee will play Michigan in the second round.