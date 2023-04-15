She said yes! | Vol fan pops the question in shadow of Neyland Stadium

The Vol Village Music Festival entertained thousands of people outside Neyland stadium during the Orange and White game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Orange love was in the air outside Neyland Stadium on Saturday as the Vols were cheering during the Orange and White game.

It was an exciting day on Rocky Top. Tons of fans gathered at the game with long lines, full parking lots and tons of music. During the event, one fan kneeled in front of a huge crowd to prove his love to his girlfriend and it made the day even more special.

"I am here to propose to my girlfriend... we've been together since 2016," Troy McCamish said.

They met at church and their bond grew strong when they realized they shared an interest: bleeding orange.

When McCamish took a knee, Methea Dalton knew her answer.

"I said yes, most definitely," she said.

A friend of McCamish and Dalton helped plan the proposal because he already knew how to do it.

"Me having a tailgate wedding," Daniel Dickson said. "I didn't propose the way he did, I kind of wish I would have."

Around the proposal, the energy was high and for some, it was a new experience. Some waited in line and hoped that the expectation of last season would be met.

"I hope we have an incredible season! I hope we beat Bama again," Braxton Vigio, a Vols fan, said.

However, the newly engaged couple said they meet each other's expectations.

"It took us a long time to find each other and I just feel so blessed and lucky to have him," Dalton said.