Quarterback Gaston Moore scored two of the three touchdowns for both teams. Freshman running back Desean Bishop ran for 88 yards.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football wrapped up spring camp with the Orange and White game on Saturday afternoon.

A lot of eyes were on freshman quarterback Nico Imaleava. He didn't have a passing touchdown, but he went 8 of 16 for 112 yards.

Joe Milton went 9 of 13 through the air for 79 yards passing. Gaston Moore accounted for two of the three touchdowns in the game. Both were passing touchdowns. He was 8 of 11 for 94 yards and was intercepted once off a deflected throw.

Freshman Desean Bishop, a graduate of Karns High School, led all running backs with 88 yards on the ground. Cam Seldon had a 24-yard rushing touchdown and also had 43 receiving yards.

Tight end Ethan Davis had 57 yards receiving. Wide receiver Kebb Webb had 50 yards receiving.