KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football wrapped up spring camp with the Orange and White game on Saturday afternoon.
A lot of eyes were on freshman quarterback Nico Imaleava. He didn't have a passing touchdown, but he went 8 of 16 for 112 yards.
Joe Milton went 9 of 13 through the air for 79 yards passing. Gaston Moore accounted for two of the three touchdowns in the game. Both were passing touchdowns. He was 8 of 11 for 94 yards and was intercepted once off a deflected throw.
Freshman Desean Bishop, a graduate of Karns High School, led all running backs with 88 yards on the ground. Cam Seldon had a 24-yard rushing touchdown and also had 43 receiving yards.
Tight end Ethan Davis had 57 yards receiving. Wide receiver Kebb Webb had 50 yards receiving.
Defensive back Cameron Miller had the defensive highlight by coming up with an interception in the second half of the game. He also had a sack and six tackles. The defense came up with five total sacks.