Vol fan with Josh Heupel tattoo shows it to Josh Heupel

Luke Jackson got his tattoo of Huepel smoking a cigar when Tennessee beat Alabama. He got to show it to Heupel for the first time this past weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Back in October when Tennessee football played Alabama- Luke Jackson made a bet with himself.

If the Vols won he’d get a tattoo of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. Of course, the Vols won.

He got the tattoo this past November on his thigh and the photo of his new ink went viral. Up until this past weekend, Heupel had not seen it in person. That changed when Jackson got to show it to him.

“Oh yeah he kind of just walked into the room and didn’t know what was happening," Jackson said. "Finally, he just realized oh you’re the guy. I kind of laughed. He came over and we took pictures. He said, 'Smoke 'em if you got 'em.' I asked him what he thought when he first saw it and he said he didn’t know what to think.”

However Jackson says Heupel was happy to see his intense level of fandom,

“He said he loved the passion and he wished there were more fans you know this passionate," he said.

When he got the tattoo he didn’t expect all the national attention or for it to go viral on social media like it did. He says it’s wild it has gotten to this point and he had fun showing it to Heupel too.

“Yeah, I got a big kick out of it," he said. "In the picture, I’m just dying laughing.”