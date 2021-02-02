Tennessee to take on top-ranked Georgia at Neyland Stadium Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The 5-4 Vols are going up against the undefeated Dawgs at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After earning their biggest win of the season on the road against ranked Kentucky, Tennessee will finish out its last three games of the regular season at home -- starting with No. 1 ranked Georgia on Saturday.

The 5-4 Vols are going up against the undefeated Dawgs in Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The game will air on CBS.

Georgia is heavily favored against Tennessee. The Vols are hoping their high-tempo offense will be able to break through the Dawgs' ironclad defense, which so far has not allowed any team to score more than 13 points against them this entire season.

With three games left in the regular season, the Vols still need one more win to secure a bowl game. UT Athletics announced it would not self-impose a bowl ban this year following an internal investigation into alleged NCAA violations committed during former head coach Jeremy Pruitt's tenure, saying it did not want to punish players for the actions of the now-fired coaches.

"The kids that are are here will continue to have the chance to compete for championships. It’s really important that we’re able to move forward," coach Josh Heupel said.

The odds will be much more in the Vols' favor against the Sun Belt Conference's South Alabama and long-time rival Vanderbilt -- who has yet to beat an SEC opponent this season -- later this month.

Tennessee announced Monday kickoff for the November 20 game against South Alabama is set for 7:30 p.m., and that game will air on ESPNU.