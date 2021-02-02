Vol seniors Hooker and Mays earn SEC honors after upsetting Kentucky

Hooker was honored as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, and Mays was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and offensive lineman Cade Mays received big recognition from the SEC on Monday after pulling off an upset against ranked Kentucky on the road.

Hooker was honored as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, and Mays was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

The Vols are coming from an exciting 45-42 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats in a tight game in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Hooker was instrumental in the win against the Wildcats, and contributed to four touchdowns. He covered a total of 357 yards for the Vol's offense, and UT Sports officials said Hooker averaged 11.52 yards per play.

Hooker is the first Vol QB since at least the 2000 season to throw multiple 70-plus-yard touchdown passes in a single game, and the only player in the SEC to do it in a conference game this season, UT said. It said Hooker also has had 21 touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Peyton Manning's 20 back in 1996 for 10th place in all-time single-season touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, Mays has been able to rack up 462 yards in total offense, and the Knoxville native has played 418 snaps without allowing a sack.

Officials said this is the second time this season that Mays has been named as offensive lineman of the week.