Vols Football

Tennessee will wear Smokey Grey uniforms against LSU

The Vols announced back in August they would be bringing the jerseys back.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) passes during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee is planning to wear its "Smokey gray" alternate uniforms for the Music City Bowl as a way to honor victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will bring back the Smokey Grey jerseys when they play Saturday against LSU.

Back in August, the program announced they would wear the fan favorites for the first time since 2017. They will wear them at least once through 2025.

Tennessee first wore the jerseys in 2015 and have worn them four times in total.

They have a winning record of 3-1 while wearing them. This is the first time the team will be wearing them for a road game.

Game time against LSU will be noon Saturday.

