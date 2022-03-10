Tennessee will wear Smokey Grey uniforms against LSU

The Vols announced back in August they would be bringing the jerseys back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will bring back the Smokey Grey jerseys when they play Saturday against LSU.

Back in August, the program announced they would wear the fan favorites for the first time since 2017. They will wear them at least once through 2025.

Tennessee first wore the jerseys in 2015 and have worn them four times in total.

They have a winning record of 3-1 while wearing them. This is the first time the team will be wearing them for a road game.