Vols to play Florida in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

The Gators beat Vanderbilt in the second round of the SEC tournament. Tennessee and Florida will tip off at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

The match is set. Florida will meet Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday. The Gators beat Vanderbilt on Thursday to advance to the next round.

This will be the third time the Vols and Gators meet on the hardwood this season. The teams split the two regular season meetings. Ironically, Tennessee played Florida in its most recent game. UT won, 65-54, at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Gators won the first meeting, 75-49, on Jan. 19 in Gainesville.

The Vols earned a double-bye in this year's tournament, meaning they did not have to play in the first two rounds. Head coach Rick Barnes said they used that time to rest and allow players to heal minor injuries.