"You constantly evolve and grow" | Josh Heupel speaks to Rotary Club of Knoxville

Tennessee's head football coach made an appearance downtown to speak to members of the Rotary Club of Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Members of the Rotary Club of Knoxville filed into the Summit Grand Ballroom of the Crowne Plaza in downtown Knoxville to hear from Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday.

The second-year coach spoke about leadership, the vision he has for the Vols program and how it's grown after a year with him at the helm.

He mentioned that refusing to place a ceiling on the last year's team increased the number of players that bought into his message. Part of that message is the acronym E.A.T.S, standing for effort, attitude, toughness and smartness.

"You constantly evolve and grow and [learn] how you become better and serve your staff and your players," he said about what he's learned of himself as a leader.

After speaking, Heupel took questions from club members. One member asked about the controversy surrounding college football players potentially faking minor injuries to pause the game.

"You have to do something to ensure the integrity of the game," Heupel said. "I think player safety has to — and always will be — at the forefront of rule changes in college football."

