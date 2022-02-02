Zakai Zeigler's crossover makes SportsCenter Top 10

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols guard Zakai Zeigler made the SportsCenter Top 10, after making a highlight play in Tennessee's win over Texas A&M.
The play occurred at the 13:42 mark in the first half of Tuesday's contest.
Zeigler dribbled the basketball near the Tennessee bench and scorer's table before making a cut towards the center court.
The swift move forced Aggies guard Quenton Jackson to fall and slide on his backside. With his defender on the ground, Zeigler stopped and nailed a three-point shot.
The players on Tennessee's bench jumped with excitement in reaction to the play.
Zeigler finished the game with 14 points in 27 minutes. His top-10 play comes one day after Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston made the countdown for a defensive play.
Tennessee takes on South Carolina in Columbia on Feb. 5.