Zakai Zeigler's crossover makes SportsCenter Top 10

The Tennessee guard's crossover against a Texas A&M defender came in at number two on SportsCenter's top-10 plays.
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) organizes his team against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols guard Zakai Zeigler made the SportsCenter Top 10, after making a highlight play in Tennessee's win over Texas A&M.

The play occurred at the 13:42 mark in the first half of Tuesday's contest. 

Zeigler dribbled the basketball near the Tennessee bench and scorer's table before making a cut towards the center court. 

The swift move forced Aggies guard Quenton Jackson to fall and slide on his backside. With his defender on the ground, Zeigler stopped and nailed a three-point shot. 

The players on Tennessee's bench jumped with excitement in reaction to the play. 

Zeigler finished the game with 14 points in 27 minutes. His top-10 play comes one day after Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston made the countdown for a defensive play.

Tennessee takes on South Carolina in Columbia on Feb. 5.

