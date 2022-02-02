Zakai Zeigler's crossover makes SportsCenter Top 10

The Tennessee guard's crossover against a Texas A&M defender came in at number two on SportsCenter's top-10 plays.

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols guard Zakai Zeigler made the SportsCenter Top 10, after making a highlight play in Tennessee's win over Texas A&M.

The play occurred at the 13:42 mark in the first half of Tuesday's contest.

Zeigler dribbled the basketball near the Tennessee bench and scorer's table before making a cut towards the center court.

The swift move forced Aggies guard Quenton Jackson to fall and slide on his backside. With his defender on the ground, Zeigler stopped and nailed a three-point shot.

The players on Tennessee's bench jumped with excitement in reaction to the play.

Zakai Ziegler gets the number two spot on SportsCenter Top 10 for his filthy move last night. pic.twitter.com/OI4QgwViQz — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) February 2, 2022

Zeigler finished the game with 14 points in 27 minutes. His top-10 play comes one day after Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston made the countdown for a defensive play.