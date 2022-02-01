Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston makes SportsCenter Top 10

Horston came in at number six for a block she had in Tennessee's overtime win over Arkansas on Monday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball guard Jordan Horston made SportsCenter top 10 for a block she had on Monday night in an overtime win against Arkansas.

The block came in the first quarter when she swatted the shot of Razorbacks guard Makayla Daniels. It earned the number six play on the countdown.

Horston ended up scoring 24 points and had 11 rebounds in the game. She also made the go-ahead shot in overtime to make it 85-83 with 58 seconds to go.

Last night, she was named a top 20 candidate for the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List. That award is given to the best women's college basketball player in the country.

She's averaging 16.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game through 20 games.

Blocking shots is something she's been doing with more consistency lately.

Horston has four multi-block games this season, all coming in the month of January.