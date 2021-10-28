Defensive Player of the Week: Lenoir City LB Dalton Dukes

Dukes had 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and three sacks in his team's win over Heritage.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Lenoir City linebacker Dalton Dukes has won WBIR's week 10 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

"It's always fun getting the, 'Hey great game last night'", he said. "It always make you feel good and makes you want to strive for more."

Dukes said his teammates and coaches got him to the level of play he's at today.

"I couldn't do it without my other inside linebacker Cole Richards. He's a beast," Dukes said. "He's the only reason I know how to do what I do, and Coach Zeller as well. I would not be the athlete I was without them."