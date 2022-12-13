Traveling to the Orange Bowl? Here's what you need to know before heading to South Florida

Late December already marks a busy travel season in East Tennessee with holiday plans, and now fans are also expected to be on the road for gameday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Vol fans are packing their bags for Miami. They are heading to Hard Rock Stadium as the Vols prepare to take on the Clemson Tigers for the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Late December already marks a busy travel season in East Tennessee with holiday plans, and now fans are also expected to be on the road for gameday.

If you are one of the thousands of fans heading to South Florida by road or air, here is what you need to know before traveling.

What airports are in South Florida?

South Florida is home to three frequent fly-in airports: Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and West Palm Beach Airport.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale are closest in driving distance to Hard Rock Stadium.

Becky Huckaby with McGhee Tyson Airport said flights are booked and almost sold out. She said American Airlines and Allegiant have direct flights. American Airlines flies directly to Miami and Allegiant flies to Ft. Lauderdale.

What beaches should I visit?

If you are staying in the Fort Lauderdale area, Hollywood Beach and Hallandale Beach are two local favorite hotel locations. They are family-friendly, offer live music and have a boardwalk with restaurants.

If you want to travel further south to Miami, South Beach, South Pointe Park and Beach, North Miami Beach are also possible places you can stay.

South Pointe offers a boardwalk, tons of greenery, great views and a family-friendly atmosphere. While in Ocean Dr. and 7th St., you will find beachgoers looking to experience the entertainment experience that South Beach offers.

If you are looking for a more reserved beach, North Miami Beach on 77th St. is your go-to.

Where do locals eat?

South Florida is home to several Latin American cultures. Cuban, Colombian, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan restaurants are just a few of the many options.

If you are looking to try a Miami staple, Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine is your answer. It is visited daily by locals and tourists who want to try classic Cuban dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Madroño restaurant offers authentic and homemade Nicaraguan food and Mi Pueblo has your staple Colombian dishes.

What activities to do?

Miami offers a wide range of activities from museums to nightlife. Here are a few local favorites:

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Pérez Art Museum Miami

Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Miami Children's Museum

Domino Park in Little Havana

Eighth street Little Havana strip

Wynwood Walls Art

Cape Florida Lighthouse

Bayfront Park

Bayside Marketplace

If you are looking for nightlife, the Wynwood, Ocean Drive, Brickell and Overtown areas are common stops.

What should I know before gameday?