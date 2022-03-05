Farragut girl's basketball heading to state for first time, other sectional scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several local girls basketball teams locked up a spot in the state tournament with a win in sectionals on Saturday night.
Here are the scores from teams in our area:
4A SECTIONAL SCORES
- Farragut 54, Sevier County 46
- Bearden 65, Science Hill 52
3A SECTIONAL SCORES
- Elizabethton 61, Northview 19
- Greeneville 64, Seymour 44
- Page, 68, Fulton 32
2A SECTIONAL SCORES
- Gatlinburg-Pittman 57, Polk County 37
- Alcoa 66, McMinn Central 61
1A SECTIONAL SCORES
- Cloudland 53, Coalfield 49n2OT
- North Greene 54, Oneida 41