Farragut girl's basketball heading to state for first time, other sectional scores

Several local teams secured a spot to the state tournament with a win on Saturday night.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several local girls basketball teams locked up a spot in the state tournament with a win in sectionals on Saturday night.

Here are the scores from teams in our area:

4A SECTIONAL SCORES

  • Farragut 54, Sevier County 46
  • Bearden 65, Science Hill 52

3A SECTIONAL SCORES

  • Elizabethton 61, Northview 19
  • Greeneville 64, Seymour 44
  • Page, 68, Fulton 32

2A SECTIONAL SCORES

  • Gatlinburg-Pittman 57, Polk County 37
  • Alcoa 66, McMinn Central 61

1A SECTIONAL SCORES

  • Cloudland 53, Coalfield 49n2OT
  • North Greene 54, Oneida 41

