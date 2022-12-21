Five-star QB Nico Iamaleava headlines Vols' 2023 signing class

Tennessee football entered Wednesday's early signing period with 28 commits in its 2023 class, including transfers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football welcomed 28 new additions to its 2023 signing class when the early signing period officially began on Wednesday. The Vols' 28-man class was headlined by five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who first committed in March.

The Vols' 28-man class includes transfers and is balanced on both sides of the ball. Tennessee announced 14 signings on defense, 12 on offense, and two special teamers in a pair of placekickers.

Iamaleava, a California product, is the lone quarterback in the class as well as the lone five-star commit. He has already joined team practices as an early enrollee, and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has been impressed with what he has seen.

"He understands when something happens, why it's happening. That's only going to continue to happen," Heupel said. "Obviously, the raw skills are there."

By position, Tennessee has earned commitments from these positions at the time the signing class was announced on Wednesday.

6 defensive linemen

5 defensive backs

5 offensive linemen

3 linebackers

3 wide receivers

2 tight ends

2 placekickers

1 quarterback

1 running back

According to 247Sports, Tennessee football currently boasts the tenth-ranked 2023 recruiting class in the country. Heupel said recruiting efforts gained a lot of momentum in his second year at the helm of the program.

"In year one there was a lot of outside noise that we couldn't control," Heupel said. "I think [recruits] understand the trajectory of where this program is heading, the fact that you can compete for championships."

On Wednesday after the class was already announced, Tennessee earned a couple more new commitments. Local standout and Karns running back DeSean Bishop announced his commitment to UT and the Vols added another transfer in former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili.