Five-star small forward Julian Phillips commits to Tennessee Basketball

Phillips was the highest-ranked recruit left in the class of 2022 yet to make a final decision. He picked the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball picked up a huge player commitment to help them out next season.

Five-star small forward Julian Phillips announced on Wednesday that he will join the Vols as a recruit in the Class of 2022.

He is the highest-rated recruit left in that class. Phillips originally committed to Louisiana State University, but de-committed after then-head coach Will Wade was fired.

After re-opening is commitment, he chose the Vols over schools like Auburn and USC. He also had options in the G League.

The small forward is the 12th best recruit in the Class of 2022 and the fourth-best at his position in the nation.