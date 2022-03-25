Former Lady Vols head coach Holly Warlick previews Tennessee vs. Louisville

As Tennessee gears up to face the Wichita Region's No. 1 seed, Louisville, WBIR Sports spoke with former head coach Holly Warlick.

WICHITA, Kan. — The Tennessee Lady Vols are one of the most storied college basketball programs in the nation. A lot of that has to do with what Tennessee is known for doing in March: cutting down nets.

The Lady Vols will take on Wichita Region's No. 1 seed, Louisville, Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Vols have not been to the Sweet 16 since 2016, when former head coach Holly Warlick was at the helm.

Tennessee claimed three SEC trophies in Warlick’s seven seasons as head coach. She led the Lady Vols to three Elite Eights in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Only UConn, Baylor and Notre Dame went to the Elite 8 more times than Tennessee during Warlick’s tenure.

“Pat used to say this: play hard, play smart, and play together,” Warlick said on competing in the post-season.

She said preparation is key for the top match-ups night in and night out.

"It should be fun," Warlick said. "The thrill of winning and the heartbreak of losing, it's why you play the game. It's why you coach in college. To play for a national championship."

Before stepping into the head coach’s chair, Warlick was an assistant coach under Pat Summitt from 1985 to 2012. She also coached current Lady Vols basketball head coach Kellie Harper to three national championships, saying she always knew Harper had the talent to lead this team.

"I remember going into Kellie Jolly's house and recruiting her," Warlick said. "I know how difficult it is, and the pressure she is under. She's done a tremendous job and I look forward to great things continuing to happen for her."