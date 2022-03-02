Former Minnesota point guard Jasmine Powell commits to Tennessee

The Lady Vols received a commitment from a top point guard in the nation, Jasmine Powell on Wednesday. Powell is a transfer from Minnesota.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee women's basketball gained a commitment from a top-ranked point guard on Wednesday night.

Former Minnesota point guard, Jasmine Powell announced her commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday night. Powell was the second-leading scorer for Minnesota this season with 12.4 points per game. She also averaged 4.4 rebounds per game and 4.6 assists.

A big time get for Tennessee. #LadyVols https://t.co/DptTgwwXud — Madison Blevins Hock (@Madison4Blevins) March 3, 2022

This is head coach Kellie Harper and Tennessee's first commitment out of the transfer portal for 2022.

Powell played in 31 games for Minnesota this season, 18 games in 2020-21 and 19 games in 2021-22. She started 48 of the 68 games she played in over two and a half seasons.