10Sports Blitz: Week 11 Players of the Week

Gibbs sweeps the final player of the week winners of the season with quarterback Bryson Palmer and linebacker Brady Hughes.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gibbs high school has swept the final player of the week awards as the Eagles prepare to head into the 4A playoffs on Friday!

Senior quarterback Bryson Palmer earned Offensive Player of the Week honors following an outstanding performance in Gibbs' playoff-clinching win against South-Doyle on Friday.

Palmers went 19-24 passing for 263 yards and five passing touchdowns along with a rushing score in the victory over the Cherokees. Palmer also broke the Eagles' record for single-season completions as he helped the team to 6-4 record this season.

He said he's happy his performance helped Gibbs to a postseason appearance.

"It's a new season," Palmer said. "Find a way to win no matter what, just be there for your brothers, If you get down, just stay positive and keep believing."

Gibbs sophomore linebacker Brady Hughes won Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after taking home the honor in week nine.

Hughes proved to be a defensive anchor in the win over South Doyle, and tallied 13 total tackles with three sacks. He also forced a fumble and recorded a pass breakup against the Cherokees.

The Eagles haven't played a true home game all year, and Hughes said the team's success is the result of a lot of hard work.

"We've been working ever since the summer," Hughes said. "Our coaches preach to us, 'grind, grind, grind' and that's what we've been doing.

Gibbs will begin the 4A playoffs against Grainger on Friday. The Eagles' home field is still under construction, so they will host the Grizzlies at Fulton High School.