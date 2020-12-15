Coalfield head football coach posthumously honored as Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year

Keith Henry, 54, died due to COVID-19 complications on Dec. 5, according to officials.

COALFIELD, Tenn. — A football coach who died on Dec. 5 due to COVID-19 complications is being posthumously honored as Coach of the Year.

Keith Henry, who was the head football coach at Coalfield, was honored as the Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year, according to officials. He led the Yellow Jackets to the playoffs in all 13 seasons he was coach, since 2008.

The team also finished as the 1A runner-up in 2014. They averaged 8.8 wins a season and won 10 more games seven times while he led the team. The team also had an undefeated regular season this season and finished 12-1, losing to South Pittsburg in the 1A semifinals.

His overall coaching record was 165-69 overall. He was also the co-head coach at Oneida with Jimmy May from 1994-2004.

Coalfield High School will receive a $2,000 grant from the Titans Foundation since he was named the High School Coach of the Year. It will benefit the school's football program.