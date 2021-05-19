Knox Pro Soccer reveals another possible team name

So far the name options are Knoxville Rovers and Knoxville Ascent and Thursday on 10 News Today we profile name option number three.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We are so pumped to help name the new Knoxville Pro Soccer Team on 10 News Today.

All this week we are revealing the potential names and the meanings behind them. Name option number two is Knoxville Ascent.

"It represents so much about our region. We have the beautiful view every time you crest a hill of the 6,000-foot ridgeline, but it also means building, driving towards something better," said Mark McComas, one of the owners of the team.

So far the name options are Knoxville Rovers and Knoxville Ascent and Thursday on 10 News Today we profile name option number three.