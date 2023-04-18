'I'm coming home': Knoxville native Avery Strickland transferring from Pittsburgh to Tennessee

The guard played a season with the Panthers, but announced on social media she is going to be a Lady Vol.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville native Avery Strickland announced on her social media she is transferring from Pittsburgh to play for Tennessee women's basketball.

She played her freshman season for the Panthers averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Before going to Pittsburgh, Strickland graduated from Farragut High School. She led the Lady Admirals to their first state championship game in her senior season. In that season she averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 48%.

"I'm coming home," the guard said in her post on Twitter.

Tennessee adds its second transfer as guard Destinee Wells committed in March after transferring from Belmont. She was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection

The Lady Vols are coming off a season in which they made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The team also made it to the SEC Tournament championship game.